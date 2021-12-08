Halle Berry Channels Catwoman With Dazzling 2021 People's Choice Awards Power Suit

Watch : Halle Berry to Receive 2021 People's Icon Award: A No-Brainer!

It's no wonder Halle Berry will bring home the People's Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards: She truly is iconic.

Following Berry's directorial debut with the film Bruised, now available on Netflix, the John Wick 3 star continues her legendary fashion moments on the PCAs red carpet on Dec. 7. Berry looked fierce in a shimmery lavender catsuit that featured zipper detailing and an explosion of sequins. She tied her ensemble together with silver drop earrings and sparkly purple eyeshadow.

Berry is a PCA award-winner and seven-time nominee, in addition to her history-making Best Actress Oscar for Monster's Ball. The Catwoman star has also earned an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and NAACP Image Award for her performance in HBO's TV movie, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, which she also produced.

"Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry," Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, said in a press statement. "In addition to her filmography accolades and trendsetting ethos, Berry is known for her philanthropic work with women, children and underserved communities. She is an icon of our time and for all these reasons and more, we are honored to present her with The People's Icon of 2021."