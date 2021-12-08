People's Choice Awards

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Halle Berry Channels Catwoman With Dazzling 2021 People's Choice Awards Power Suit

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 08, 2021 2:03 AMTags
FashionMoviesTVRed CarpetAwardsHalle BerryPeople's Choice AwardsShowsNBCU
TONIGHT 9 PM
Watch: Halle Berry to Receive 2021 People's Icon Award: A No-Brainer!

It's no wonder Halle Berry will bring home the People's Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards: She truly is iconic. 

Following Berry's directorial debut with the film Bruised, now available on Netflix, the John Wick 3 star continues her legendary fashion moments on the PCAs red carpet on Dec. 7. Berry looked fierce in a shimmery lavender catsuit that featured zipper detailing and an explosion of sequins. She tied her ensemble together with silver drop earrings and sparkly purple eyeshadow.

Berry is a PCA award-winner and seven-time nominee, in addition to her history-making Best Actress Oscar for Monster's Ball. The Catwoman star has also earned an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and NAACP Image Award for her performance in HBO's TV movie, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, which she also produced. 

"Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry," Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, said in a press statement. "In addition to her filmography accolades and trendsetting ethos, Berry is known for her philanthropic work with women, children and underserved communities. She is an icon of our time and for all these reasons and more, we are honored to present her with The People's Icon of 2021."

photos
Halle Berry's Most Inspirational Quotes

Cardi B is set to present Berry with the prestigious People's Icon Award this evening. 

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

2

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners (Live Updates)

3

Alyssa Scott Shares Video of Her & Nick Cannon's Late 5-Month-Old Son

And of course, in addition to her critical acclaim both on-screen and off, Berry has been a timeless fashion icon through the years.

"I think I've been just learning as I've been going along," Halle shared about her style evolution with Yahoo! Life. "I've kind of been experimenting and figuring out what looks good on me, what works for me, what makes me feel like me, like my best self. Seeing pictures of myself and realizing what went right and what went wrong. You know, 'I'll do that again, I'll stick with that.'" 

From Berry's signature pixie cut to her deep plunging gowns, Berry has served plenty of looks in the past three decades. 

See Berry's bombshell look above and relive her best fashion moments below. 

Dave Caulkin/AP/Shutterstock
1986
Charles Knight/Shutterstock
1986
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1989
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1992
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1993
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1993
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1994
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1994
Francesco Da Vinci/Getty Images
1995
Ron Davis/Getty Images)
1996
Ron Davis/Getty Images)
1997
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1998
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
1998
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
1999
Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images
1999
William Conran - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
2000
SGranitz/WireImage
2001
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
2002
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
2003
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2005
George Pimentel/WireImage
2006
Eamonn McCormack/Wireimage
2007
Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images
2008
AP Photo / Dan Steinberg
2008
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images
2009
Andrew Ross/Getty Images
2009
Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images
2009
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images
2009
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images
2009
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2010
photos
View More Photos From Halle Berry's Most Stylish Looks Through the Years
The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air tonight, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC right after E!'s PCAs red carpet show at 7 p.m.

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

2

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners (Live Updates)

3

Alyssa Scott Shares Video of Her & Nick Cannon's Late 5-Month-Old Son

4

The Most Chilling Part of the Turpin Siblings' Hellish Experience

5

Holly Madison Recalls Hugh Hefner "Screaming" at Her After Haircut