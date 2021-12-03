Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are "Inseparable" as They Await Baby No. 2

Call it the calm before Stormi's sibling: It's only a matter of time before Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's baby is here.
As the wait continues for the couple's little one to arrive, the expectant star, 24, has been getting quality time in with loved ones. "She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes," a source close to Kylie told E! News. "She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready."
The couple's firstborn is also gearing up for the family's newest addition. "Stormi is really excited to have a sibling and talks about the baby all day long," the source said. "She's fully aware and is very excited."
As for the soon-to-be father of two, Travis has Kylie's back. "Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy," the source shared of the 30-year-old musician. "They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come."
It's been three months since the makeup mogul announced her pregnancy to fans in early September. The future mom of two went on to make a handful of appearances during New York Fashion Week, frequently baring her bump in fashion-forward ensembles.
More recently, though, the two have stopped posting to social media and making public appearances since the Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston, Texas on Nov. 5, in which hundreds of concertgoers were injured and 10 people, including 9-year-old Ezra Blount, ultimately died.
In a statement later posted to her Instagram Story, Kylie, who attended the event with daughter Stormi, said, "Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway [sic] by yesterday's events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."
She continued, "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."
In his own statement shared to Twitter, Travis said, "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support."