Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are "Inseparable" as They Await Baby No. 2

Call it the calm before Stormi's sibling: It's only a matter of time before Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's baby is here.

As the wait continues for the couple's little one to arrive, the expectant star, 24, has been getting quality time in with loved ones. "She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes," a source close to Kylie told E! News. "She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready."

The couple's firstborn is also gearing up for the family's newest addition. "Stormi is really excited to have a sibling and talks about the baby all day long," the source said. "She's fully aware and is very excited."

As for the soon-to-be father of two, Travis has Kylie's back. "Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy," the source shared of the 30-year-old musician. "They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come."