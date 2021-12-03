Juice WRLD’s Mom Promises to Continue His “Message of Healing” in Moving Birthday Letter

Watch : The Bradshaws Unite To Combat Prescription Drug Deaths

Juice WRLD's mother is keeping his memory and message alive.

In an open letter shared on Dec. 2, what would have been his 23rd birthday, Carmella Wallace spoke to her son about what life has been like since he passed away in 2019. "When you were born 23 years ago, I never expected that you would not be here today celebrating your birthday," she wrote. "Although it has been nearly two years since you've been gone, I still think about you every day and losing you has changed my life forever. I'm glad that we always made sure that we said goodbye when we left each other because we didn't know when we would see each other again."

Carmella added, "I know that I would have told you how proud I was of the man you became and your commitment to changing lives. I miss celebrating your birthday and all the good times that we shared. I have so many wonderful memories of you that will live in my heart forever."