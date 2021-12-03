Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Makes Surprise Appearance in Penelope Disick's TikTok

Penelope Disick is continuing her run of features on her TikTok.
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 9-year-old daughter had another special guest on her buzzworthy account. In a new video—posted on Dec. 2, the social sensation's baby brother Reign makes a cameo appearance. In the clip, the two mouth the words to a sped-up version of Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles," while panning the camera back and forth. Though it's Penelope's account, her 6-year-old brother stole the show with his new missing tooth and buzzed haircut.
P's joint TiTok—which she shares with her mom—recently got a lot of buzz for showing off their fun blended family dynamic.
On Saturday, Nov. 27, she was joined by her mom and her fiancé Travis Barker. Penelope stood in front of the camera while Kourtney and Travis stood behind her. When Fazlija's single "Helikopter" played the trio spun around.
Using the moment to sneak in some PDA, the Blink-192 drummer pulled his lady in for a hug before the video ended.
Kardashian Kontent is taking over the social media app. Last week, Penelope and a couple of her cousins joined North West on her and Kim Kardashian's joint account.
In a video posted on the official @kimandnorth TikTok, the girl cousins were out on a joy ride. "We're having so much fun," the caption read. In the video, Penelope, North, True Thompson and Chicago West all adorably yelled "golf cart ride" to the camera while it's in motion.
With the amount of family members in the Kardashian-Jenner clan there's no telling who Penelope is going to have on her account next. I guess we just have to keep up to find out.