Kandi Burruss’ Amazon Picks Are Great Gifts for Yourself & Others

We included these products chosen by Kandi Burruss because we think you'll like her picks. Kandi is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

"Every single day I'm ordering something from Amazon," Kandi Burruss admitted during a recent live session on Amazon. That's when The Real Housewives of Atlanta star declared, "I feel like I'm the know all be all of Amazon. Anything you need to know about, whether it's books, fashion, furniture, or accessories, believe me, I have ordered." That is a very relatable sentiment, especially at this time of year. From gift giving to event hosting to holiday decorating, a lot of us are turning to Amazon on a daily basis.

If you're not sure what to buy for the holidays or if you need some seasonal fashion insights, Kandi is your girl. She said, "I'm giving you some items that you can either wear yourself or give to somebody else. Guess what? This is the season to give. We are giving. We are in the giving season." If you're ready to get your shop on, let Kandi guide you this holiday season.