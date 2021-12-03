Inside Britney Spears' 40th Birthday Bash in Mexico as She "Finally" Feels Like Her "True Self"

Watch : Inside Britney Spears' First Weekend of FREEDOM

Britney Spears is doing somethin' big for her birthday.

A source tells E! News that the singer—who turned 40 on Tuesday, Dec. 2—and her fiancé Sam Asghari are "so excited to celebrate" her special day following the termination of her decade-long conservatorship.

Britney and Sam are currently vacationing in Mexico, where the insider says the couple are having a "huge celebration."

"It's the first birthday where Britney doesn't feel like she's just withering away," the source says. "This year, they're happy to celebrate Britney getting older because she's finally growing into her true self."

The insider adds of the pop star, "She finally feels like she has purpose and Britney wants to celebrate that to the fullest."

According to the source, Sam is "going all out on gifts for Britney" as the couple "want to completely live it up and not be low-key about it."

So, what does a celebration fit for the Princess of Pop look like? Britney gave fans a glimpse of just that on Tuesday when she shared a video montage from her tropical getaway, which began with a large balloon display wishing her a happy birthday.