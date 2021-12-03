Watch Tori Spelling Dodge Question About What She's Giving Dean McDermott For Christmas

Watch : Tori Spelling & Jeff Lewis' Family Drama: "Overserved" Recap (S1, E4)

It's frosty this holiday season!

On the Sirius XM show Radio Andy, Tori Spelling subtly avoided a question relating to husband Dean McDermott amid news of their impending split. Host Jeff Lewis asked the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, "Alright, so holiday shopping—what are we getting Dean? Anything?"

The actress briefly paused before saying, "Yes, of course, the kids are getting him something."

When Jeff pressed for more details, Tori added that she will be "contributing" to Dean's gift, so it seems not all love is lost between the couple.

"OK, good, so do you know what you're getting?" he asked. She avoided the question and instead compared the situation to his dynamic with his ex: "What are you getting Gage?" Jeff and Gage were together for eight years before splitting in 2019. As the host replied, "Oh, no, no, nothing."

Tori turned the tables and said, "You have to. Monroe has to get him something," referring to the couple's 5-year-old daughter. "That's how it works… Hi, welcome to life."