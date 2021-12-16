Meet Joe Millionaire's Season One Contestants

Did you not hear? Much like Bennifer, the early '00s are back, baby!
Even Fox's 2003 reality show Joe Millionaire is making a splashy return: with double the men (a.k.a. two) and double the drama as one of them is rich and one of them is not. But before season one of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer premieres Jan. 6, E! News has an exclusive first look at the contestants that will be joining the two "Joes"—Kurt and Steven—on their journey to find love.
These ladies will try to figure out which guy is the legit millionaire, and —considering money doesn't buy happiness—if it really even matters.
From San Diego, Calif. to Newport, R.I. and everywhere in between, these ladies are traveling far and wide to vie for the hearts of these two men. Of the fabulous women competing for love, there are two attorneys, two relators, a travel blogger, and even an Olympics medalist, named Monica.
All we're wondering is, will Monica once again take home the gold?
In an E! exclusive trailer, we get a first look at what's to come when Joe Millionaire premieres in January.
"20 years ago, FOX created something groundbreaking," Joe Millionaire butler, Martin Andrew, says in the clip. "The hit series dared to ask, is money enough? It's time to ask that question once again."
Kurt explains, "There is no way to come out of this not being a bad guy and I don't know how to handle it."
From lots of tears and farewell car rides to one girl saying "don't embarrass me," we are promised a handful of drama this season.
Martin continues, "there is somebody not here for the right reasons." Hmm, where have we heard that before?
Scroll through to see the contestants for this season and watch the two-hour special premiere of Joe Millionaire, Jan. 6 on Fox.