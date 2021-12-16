Meet Joe Millionaire's Season One Contestants

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

Did you not hear? Much like Bennifer, the early '00s are back, baby!

Even Fox's 2003 reality show Joe Millionaire is making a splashy return: with double the men (a.k.a. two) and double the drama as one of them is rich and one of them is not. But before season one of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer premieres Jan. 6, E! News has an exclusive first look at the contestants that will be joining the two "Joes"—Kurt and Steven—on their journey to find love.

These ladies will try to figure out which guy is the legit millionaire, and —considering money doesn't buy happiness—if it really even matters.

From San Diego, Calif. to Newport, R.I. and everywhere in between, these ladies are traveling far and wide to vie for the hearts of these two men. Of the 20 fabulous women competing for love, there are two attorneys, two relators, a travel blogger, and even an Olympics medalist, named Monica.

All we're wondering is, will Monica once again take home the gold?