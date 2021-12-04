Lala Kent’s Amazon Holiday Gift Picks Are Cozy, Chic, & Useful

We included these products chosen by Lala Kent because we think you'll like her picks. Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

"When in doubt, get a gift that's useful or comfortable," Lala Kent advised in her recent Amazon Live stream. The Vanderpump Rules cast member shared her list of holiday gift picks for all of the members of her family.

If "cozy, chic, and useful" describe the gift-giving vibe that you're going for, you're in luck because Lala selected beauty, fashion, and home items that are all budget-friendly. She even shared some of the products that she recently purchased for her new apartment, some stress-relief must-haves, and nap time essentials tested by her daughter Ocean.