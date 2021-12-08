Kim Kardashian's 2021 People's Choice Awards Look Proves Why She's a Fashion Icon

Watch : Kim Kardashian West's Most ICONIC Fashion Moments of 2021

Lights, camera, Kim Kardashian West!

The 2021 People's Choice Awards are here—and celebrities are turning heads and dropping jaws in A-list styles. 2021 Fashion Icon Award recipient Kim K. stopped traffic with her dramatic look on Tuesday, Dec. 7 in Santa Monica. The entrepreneur, fashionista and beauty mogul is no stranger to making a fashion statement, but it's clear she's celebrating her major award tonight with a look that's sure to make news.

The mother of four received her award in an all-black look from Balenciaga. She wore a tightly fitted dress that featured a mock turtleneck and gloved sleeves.

She made her outfit even more gasp-worthy by accessorizing with a unique pair of sunglasses and large jeweled earrings.

The SKIMS founder and mother of four is being honored tonight for her keen style sense, unprecedented business success and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade. Kim is also nominated for The Social Star of 2021 with Addison Rae, Britney Spears and many more.