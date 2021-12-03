Here's Proof Kim Kardashian Is Already Bonding With Pete Davidson's Sister Casey

Watch : Did Kim Kardashian Give Pete Davidson a HICKEY?!

It looks like Pete Davidson's sense of humor runs in the family—and Kim Kardashian approves.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian took his sister Casey Davidson and mother Amy Davidson to the Brooklyn Nets' game against the New York Knicks at the Barclays Center. Casey later shared a photo of the family outing on her Instagram, asking her followers to "caption" a candid snapshot of herself and her sibling deep in conversation.

The request prompted plenty of responses—including one from Kim, who "liked" Casey's post. Fans speculated that their online interaction might mean Kim is already getting close to Pete's fam, as their romance heats up.

Meanwhile, users flooded the comments section with their hilarious takes on what Pete could have been saying to his sister.

"What does someone even get Kim Kardashian for Christmas?" one fan quipped, while another wrote, "You're right, Keeping Up With The Davidson's does have a nice ring to it!"