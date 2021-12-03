Here's Proof Kim Kardashian Is Already Bonding With Pete Davidson's Sister Casey

It looks like Pete Davidson's sense of humor runs in the family—and Kim Kardashian approves.
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian took his sister Casey Davidson and mother Amy Davidson to the Brooklyn Nets' game against the New York Knicks at the Barclays Center. Casey later shared a photo of the family outing on her Instagram, asking her followers to "caption" a candid snapshot of herself and her sibling deep in conversation.
The request prompted plenty of responses—including one from Kim, who "liked" Casey's post. Fans speculated that their online interaction might mean Kim is already getting close to Pete's fam, as their romance heats up.
Meanwhile, users flooded the comments section with their hilarious takes on what Pete could have been saying to his sister.
"What does someone even get Kim Kardashian for Christmas?" one fan quipped, while another wrote, "You're right, Keeping Up With The Davidson's does have a nice ring to it!"
"Yea now I get a lifetime supply of skims," a third user surmised, referencing Kim's clothing brand.
Casey also had some fun with the submissions, pinning several comments that joked about Pete, who recently revealed that he had welcomed a third dog into the family. One of the comments read: "I'm thinking about getting mom a 4th dog for Christmas."
Pete and Kim, 41, have been spotted hanging out together on several occasions following the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's appearance on SNL in October. Neither have commented on their relationship status, though an insider told E! News in November that the two "are casually dating."
"They are really happy and seeing where it goes," the source close to Kim said. "Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else. She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."
Though Pete and Kim are currently living on opposite coasts, it seems they are making time for each other. The pair celebrated Pete's birthday at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home last month and, most recently, were seen giggling in a car together following a private dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
Humor, apparently, is part of Pete's allure. As another source previously told E! News, "She thinks he's really fun and funny."