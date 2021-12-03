Alan Ritchson Throws Punches as Wrongfully Accused Killer in New Trailer for Reacher

If you take anything away from this trailer, it's going to be that Alan Ritchson knows how to throw a punch.
On Dec. 2, Prime Video released the trailer for their upcoming series, Reacher, starring Ritchson and based on Lee Child's crime thriller novels. The eight-episode first season, premiering on Feb. 4, follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator as he adjusts to his newly entered civilian life. But while he is traveling the states, he is wrongfully accused of committing a homicide in the small town of Margrave, Georgia.
After the cops arrest him and he tries to prove his innocence, "a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher's keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with," according to the official description of the show.
"I was arrested for murder, and now you want my help?" Reacher asks Chief Detective Oscar Finlay, played by Malcolm Goodwin. "I want you to do what I say," Finlay replies.
"The shooter was someone that knows firearms well," Reacher continues in the trailer. "Bullets were 95 grain subsonic. This wasn't a first timer."
Reacher goes on to punch pretty much every single person in the trailer before Detective Finlay says, "Be smart, don't break the law and promise me you won't end up in another holding cell." But Reacher responds, "no."
It sounds like if they want his help, Reacher's going to crack the case on his own terms.
The series, which was written and executive produced by Nick Santora, also stars Willa Fitzgerald as Roscoe Conklin, Chris Webster as KJ, Hugh Thompson as Baker, Maria Sten as Frances Neagley and Harvey Guillén as Jasper.
Watch the full trailer above before Reacher premieres Feb. 4 on Prime Video.