Demi Lovato Is Changing Their "Ways" From "California Sober" to Fully Sober

Demi Lovato just made a big move in their sobriety journey.

The 29-year-old pop star announced on Thursday, Dec. 2, that they no longer adhere to the "California sober" lifestyle and will instead focus on being fully sober—abstaining from all drugs and alcohol—moving forward.

"I no longer support my ‘California sober' ways," Demi shared on their Instagram Story. "Sober sober is the only way."

There's been debate about what being "California sober" entails, though the term commonly refers to someone who uses cannabis—where it's legal in California—but avoids other drugs and alcohol. In the past, Demi has said that their take on the term involves occasionally smoking weed and drinking in moderation.

"I think that the term that I best identify with is 'California sober,'" they said on CBS This Morning in March. "I really don't feel comfortable explaining the perimeters of my recovery with people, because I don't want anyone to look at my perimeters of safety and think that's what works for them because it might not."