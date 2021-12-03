Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Teaser: Are Joel and Mei Ready to Go Public?

Watch : "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Exclusive Season 4 Teaser

The chicken wasn't the only thing roasted at the Maisel's dinner party!

In an E! News exclusive teaser for season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which premieres Feb. 18 on Prime Video, Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen) is hounded by Rose (Marin Hinkle) and his mother Shirley (Caroline Aaron) about being single.

"Joel, I still consider you a family member, and it seems a shame that you're alone," Rose says to her ex son-in-law in the new footage. But Shirley is quick to chime in revealing that there was a "perfectly good girl" that she "set him up with last week."

A distressed Joel defends, "Excuse me Ma, for not wanting to go out with a pregnant divorced woman."

Shirley doubles down on her match, adding, "She's not divorced, her husband died."

Though Rose is a self-proclaimed "match making professional," Joel begs her to not give him her card.

"It doesn't matter," Shirley tells Joel." I know her name, I know her number." But Joel isn't having any of it, pleading again, "Rose, change your name, change your number."