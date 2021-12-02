See Johnny Galecki's Hilariously Sweet Tribute to "Worldwide Adored" Ex Kaley Cuoco

What's a birthday wish without a cute nickname?
Johnny Galecki's birthday message to ex Kaley Cuoco proves they're closer than ever. "Happy belated 48th birthday to my / worldwide adored, Mooks. @kaleycuoco," the Big Bang Theory star wrote to his former co-star.
Next to the message was a close-up throwback picture of the pair. Not offended by the way her ex rounded her age up, the birthday girl responded in the comments with a series of laughing emojis.
Always the good sport, Kaley, who celebrated her birthday on Nov. 30, reposted the image to her stories with a caption that read, "He calls me Mooks."
The picture also had a "Can't Wait to Hug You," sticker floating by it.
Kaley, 36, and Johnny 46, starred alongside each other on the Big Bang Theory from 2007 until the show's end in 2019. The pair—who played lovers on screen—began their off-screen romance shortly after the show's production. Sadly, it ended two years later in 2009.
Breaking up didn't mean the pair couldn't remain friends. In 2020, the Meet Cute actress opened up about their current relationship.
"We dated really early on for almost two years. When we did the pilot, I was crushing so hard on Galecki, but he had a girlfriend," she shared during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast. "We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up. Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we're closer today than we ever were."
Johnny's birthday wish likely added a little more cheer to the actress' big day. On Nov. 30, Kaley shared a special message with her fans about her feelings coming into her new year. "Sometimes it's okay not to fell okay," she shared on her Instagram stories. Although she didn't go into details, the actress noted that it's nothing some "magical pony kisses" couldn't fix.
Kaley and husband Karl Cook announced their split three months ago, and Johnny ended things with girlfriend Alaina Meyer more than a year ago.