RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Dishes on Date With Victoria Brito: See the PDA-Packed Miami Pics

Watch : "RHOC" Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Moving to NYC

Things are burning up for the Orange County alum!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke might have moved to the Big Apple, but Miami sure looks good on her—especially when she's in the arms of a new flame.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star put on a PDA-filled display on the Floridian beaches with model and dancer Victoria Brito.

Braunwyn tells E! News exclusively, "I planned a little Sex and the City type first date… It lasted seven days."

BWB, 44, and Victoria—who has 1.8 million followers on Instagram—were seen strolling down the beach hugging, kissing and laughing. The pair are in town for Miami's coveted Art Basel events, but paused to take a romantic walk on the beach.

A source tells E! News that the smoldering duo have been getting to know each other for a few months.

"The two have had a connection that has really strengthened over the last month," the insider says. "Even with Braunwyn enjoying the single life and playing the field, there was something about Victoria that Braunwyn really enjoyed."