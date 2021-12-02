Gigi Hadid Spotted Arriving in Spain After Zayn Malik Family Dispute

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Discussing Custody Agreement

Gigi Hadid is taking a siesta.

The 26-year-old model was photographed arriving at the Mallorca, Spain airport on Wednesday, Dec. 1. For her overseas plane ride, Gigi wore a cozy puffer coat, black sweatpants and a pair of Uggs. Her blonde hair was pulled up in a topknot and she went makeup free for the journey.

Gigi has been flying under the radar following the news of her split from Zayn Malik. She was last spotted out and about in New York City on Monday, Nov. 22.

The model and One Direction alum broke up this fall amid allegations that Zayn had gotten into a dispute with her mother, Yolanda Hadid. At the time, a rep for Gigi told E! News, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

A source close to the Hadid family has since shared with E! News that the exes are "working out custody details" for their 14-month-old daughter.