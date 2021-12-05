Casting Call

Have What It Takes to Host E! The Rundown? Submit Your Video
Happy Birthday, Saint West! Look Back at His Cutest Childhood Photos

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos

Happy birthday, Saint West!

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian's eldest son turns six today, Dec. 5, and we're celebrating by looking back at all of his cutest pics.

Saint has lived up to his name from the beginning, as it's actually a reference to his existence being a blessing after Kim experienced a "difficult pregnancy." He was born just two-and-a-half years after his big sister North West, and while the brother-sister duo has since gained an additional two siblings—Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2—he continues to share a special bond with both his mother and father.

Last year, Kim even described Saint as "one of my life's soul mates." 

Neither she nor Kanye can decide which parent he resembles more, but one thing's for sure: he's definitely grown into his own. As Kanye just recently shared in an adorable video on Instagram, Saint loves to draw and play football. He's especially talented when it comes to the latter, and that's according to Tom Brady of all people!

photos
The West Kids' Cutest Pics

Suffice to say, Saint is one cool kid. Celebrate his big day by reliving his cutest moments of all time, which we've rounded up in the below gallery!

Instagram
Too Cute For Words

Saint gave mom Kim "all the feels" in a stunning portrait on Oct. 19. 

Instagram
Model Man

Saint posed to show off his new hairstyle on Oct. 19. 

Instagram
Mommy's Workout Buddy

Saint and little brother Psalm adorably crashed Kim's workout session on July 21 to share a smooch.

Instagram
Stud Muffin

Saint poses shirtless, wearing a necklace with his name on it, in a fun photo shared on July 20. 

Instagram
Kanye's Mini-Me

Mom Kim posted a pic of a smiling Saint on July 20, captioning, "Just how???" Saint is all grown up and looks just like his daddy Kanye!

Instagram
Biting Smile

Saint buries his smile into mom Kim's arm as the duo pose for an adorable pic that Kendall Jenner snapped on July 11. 

Instagram
Roar!

"OMGGGGG," mom Kim K captioned with two heart emojis for this sweet photo from May 2021.

Instagram
Stretch It Out

Saint stretches his arms out while a cowboy boot-clad Chicago looks at the camera in a May 2021 snapshot.

Instagram
Runway Ready

Saint has his arm around sister Chicago in a picture perfect stylish pic from May 2021.

Instagram
Sandbox Stud

Saint looked too cool for school in the sandbox during brother Psalm's 2nd birthday party. 

Instagram
Fresh Prince

Saint West takes after both his fashionable parents! The stylish tot donned a backwards New York Yankees cap, bandana printed jacket and camo pants in a May 2021 Instagram pic. "Freshest Kid alert," proud mom Kim captioned.

Instagram
Shy Guy

Saint was stylishly bashful in a May 2021 Instagram pic.

Instagram
Big Smiles

Saint West was all smiles next to mom Kim during a May 2021 backyard photoshoot. 

Instagram
Mama's Boy

Saint adorably gave mom Kim a kiss on the cheek in a May 2021 Instagram photo.

Instagram
Basically Brothers

Saint hangs out with Kim's BFF La La Anthony's son, Kiyan.

Instagram
Endless Laughter

Saint spent Oct. 16 with his little sister Chicago West and cousin Dream Kardashian. "Nothing fills my heart more," Kim Kardashian wrote alongside this heartwarming snap.

Instagram
Peace Out

The gang's all here!

Instagram
Partners in Crime

Saint and Reign Disick cheesin' during a family getaway to Colorado.

Instagram
Funny Face

Kim Kardashian summed up this adorable photo of Saint West with the caption, "Look at this face!"

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Saint and his cousin Reign Disick cheesing it up for the camera!

Instagram
Pajama Pals

"Most days we don't get out of our pajamas," Kim captioned this cozy selfie with Saint West.

Instagram
Big Sister

A sibling snapshot of Saint and North West.

Instagram
Twins

Kim shared a photo of her as a child alongside one of Saint, writing that he's her "twin in every way."

KUWTK Throwback

"This is a screenshot of Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kim wrote on Instagram. "Look at what a little chunk Saint was! OMG My baby!!!!!! I miss him this small!!!!"

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Prehistoric Party

Two weeks after Saint's dinosaur-themed fourth birthday party, Kim shared a few snapshots from the event to Instagram. "Kanye and I threw Saint the coolest dinosaur party for his 4th birthday!!! He had so much fun! Thank you @mindyweiss," she captioned the December 18 post.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Saint!

"I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint! You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you've grown!" Kim shared in honor of her eldest son's big day.

Instagram
BFFs

Saint poses with a friend in this smiley shot. "Happy Sunday! These cuties always make me smile," Kim posted.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Snuggles

Saint gets some shut-eye!

Instagram
Mad-Muggin'

Kim and Saint make funny faces in an adorable Instagram post from August 2019.

David Banks/Getty Images
Play Ball!

Kanye West lets his son throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Chicago Cubs-White Sox game.

photos
View More Photos From Saint West's Cutest Pics

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

