Jennifer Aniston Honors "Place Filled With Angels" in St. Jude's Thanks and Giving Campaign

Watch : Jennifer Anniston Shares Her Support for St. Jude Hospital

Jennifer Aniston can't stop and won't stop giving thanks to one special cause.

With the holiday season officially here, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is hoping shoppers across the country support the organization during its annual Thanks and Giving campaign.

This year, Luis Fonsi, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan and Sofia Vergara are just some of the familiar faces lending their support to the cause. And in behind-the-scenes footage exclusively obtained by E! News, Jennifer is sharing why this organization remains near and dear to her heart.

"Six years ago, I met sweet Kaylee, who kept a diary while she was battling cancer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," she explained. "St. Jude is an incredible place of hope. It's basically a place to help these children and these equally brave family members who are going through something that no child or family should ever have to go through."