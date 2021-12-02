Casting Call

Have What It Takes to Host E! The Rundown? Submit Your Video
People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Jennifer Aniston Honors "Place Filled With Angels" in St. Jude's Thanks and Giving Campaign

In exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Jennifer Aniston honors the men and women who save the lives of kids every day.

By Mike Vulpo Dec 02, 2021 8:21 PMTags
Jennifer AnistonCharityExclusivesHolidaysCelebritiesDo-GooderFeel Good
Watch: Jennifer Anniston Shares Her Support for St. Jude Hospital

Jennifer Aniston can't stop and won't stop giving thanks to one special cause.

With the holiday season officially here, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is hoping shoppers across the country support the organization during its annual Thanks and Giving campaign.

This year, Luis Fonsi, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan and Sofia Vergara are just some of the familiar faces lending their support to the cause. And in behind-the-scenes footage exclusively obtained by E! News, Jennifer is sharing why this organization remains near and dear to her heart.

"Six years ago, I met sweet Kaylee, who kept a diary while she was battling cancer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," she explained. "St. Jude is an incredible place of hope. It's basically a place to help these children and these equally brave family members who are going through something that no child or family should ever have to go through."

photos
Do-Gooder Gallery

In December 2014, Kaylee developed headaches and was often tired. When tests revealed she suffered from a brain tumor, Kaylee's family turned to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for her care. Today, she is cancer-free, going to school and preparing to obtain her driver's permit.

Mike Windle/Getty Images

"St. Jude is basically a place filled with angels and no family has to pay for treatment," Jennifer explained. "This is what your support means."

According to St. Jude National Outreach Director Marlo Thomas, every little bit of support can make a big difference for those who find themselves visiting one of the hospitals. 

"It takes every single person–our retail partners' employees, their customers and our celebrity friends who help raise critical awareness and support—to ensure that our work at St. Jude won't stop until no child dies of cancer, no matter where they live," Marlo said in a press release. "It is absolutely incredible the depths of kindness and generosity that people show to our precious families at St. Jude. I am in awe of the dedication and passion that lives on through the commitment of our generous supporters."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

The White Lotus' Alexandra Daddario Is Engaged to Andrew Form

2

Christy Giles’ Friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola Dead at 26

3

Sandra Bullock Gives Rare Peek Into Life With Bryan Randall & Kids

As for Kaylee, she's grateful for her team of doctors and nurses who were by her side every step of the way. And yes, she's thrilled to have the support of Jennifer. 

"I think it's so cool that Jennifer Aniston supports St. Jude," she said. "They saved my life."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov. To plan your vaccine, head to NBC's Plan Your Vaccine site at PlanYourVaccine.com.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

The White Lotus' Alexandra Daddario Is Engaged to Andrew Form

2

Christy Giles’ Friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola Dead at 26

3

Sandra Bullock Gives Rare Peek Into Life With Bryan Randall & Kids

4
Update!

Adam Levine Debuts Must-See Rose Face Tattoo

5

Bella Hadid Calls Reteaming With Victoria's Secret "Complicated"