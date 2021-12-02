Is Little Mix Officially Splitting Up? Band Announces "Break" After 2022 Tour

Watch : Jesy Nelson Reveals Why She Hasn't Spoken to Little Mix

There will be no more sad songs from Little Mix—for now.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards announced that they will be "taking a break from Little Mix" following the beloved band's upcoming tour to support their sixth studio album, Confetti.

In a statement shared to the British pop group's social media accounts, the trio said, "We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix."

"It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects," the statement continued. "We can't thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much."

However, this doesn't mean that Little Mix's glory days are numbered. As they assured fans, "We are not splitting up—Little Mix are here to stay."