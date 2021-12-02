Why The Princess Switch's Vanessa Hudgens Would "Never" Want to Be Royal IRL

A royal reign on-screen is good enough for Vanessa Hudgens.
The actress, who starred in all three installments of Netflix's The Princess Switch franchise, has gotten a fictional taste of the intricacies of being a Queen, Princess, and a Lady. However, just because the 32-year-old star has experience playing three different look-alike royal members—swapping spaces in the highest of places—doesn't mean it's something she thinks she would be able to truly handle in reality.
Admitting that she doesn't really "keep up with the royals," the actress recently told Glamour UK, "I would never want to be a royal. The idea of it, the chicness of it, it's cute, but, like, the reality... I'm just way too goofy. And I enjoy living my life to the fullest."
But there is one heartwarming advantage that Vanessa does appreciate about being in a position of power.
"The giving-back aspect of it," she added, "I think is really beautiful to be able to make such a significant change. And that's something that I try to incorporate into my everyday life and my legacy, just working with organizations."
Throughout her career, Vanessa has partnered with multiple charities, including Habitat for Humanity and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Recognizing that she does know firsthand what life is like in the public eye, she continued, "I mean, I guess I already am under scrutiny, being someone who is in front of the camera. But the royals have it on a whole other level…It's not for me."
Besides the realm of royalty, Vanessa's roles in The Princess Switch films mirror that of long-told fairy tales (with the grand schemes and heartwarming holiday moments throughout), so just what does the actress think about the notion of fantasy?
"I grew up loving all the Disney fairy tales," she tells the publication. "But I never really believed that I needed a man in order to have all my dreams come true. That wasn't my takeaway. My takeaway from those films was that life can be magical… and adversity you may face will push you into your destiny. And you're probably going to sing about it along the way. To me, it's about that magic that I truly believe is very real."
Now that's something we can relate to.