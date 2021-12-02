Inside Morgan Willett's Journey to Healing After Johnny Bananas Breakup

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

If you thought breaking up was hard, try doing it in the public eye.

Back in September, E! News confirmed that Morgan Willett and Johnny Bananas had split after meeting on The Challenge in 2019. While Morgan has tried her best to put on a happy face, the reality star recently admitted to having a "hard" past couple of months.

"People see the girl on the Internet and she's smiling and shimmying," she exclusively told E! News on Dec. 1. "But behind all of that is a person who is struggling. I try and be open about that. Some people like it, some people don't. I've just realized I've got to do what's best for me at this point."

Three months after her breakup, Morgan stepped out with friends to celebrate the winter season at the Dodgers Holiday Festival in Los Angeles. And while some have advised her to move on with a new guy, she's just not ready yet.