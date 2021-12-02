Cardi B Reacts After Being Named Playboy's First-Ever Creative Director in Residence

Watch : Cardi B Candidly Talks About Bouncing Back After Baby No.2

Cardi B was born to flex and get those checks!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper announced that she has secured another bag and added a role at Playboy to her resume, serving as Creative Director in Residence. "Ya girl is now the FIRST EVER Creative Director in Residence at @playboy," she tweeted on Dec. 2. "What a dream!!! Im getting the party started as the Founding Creative and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creative-led platform from @playboy. I'm so excited for everything that's to come."

In an official statement, the "Up" rapper added, "For as long as I can remember, I've felt connected to Playboy. It's truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I'm inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already—I can't wait!"

Playboy celebrated the new addition to the team with a tweet referencing one of the Grammy winner's biggest lines. "I run this s—t like cardio," read the message from the magazine's social media account. "Today is a Playboy milestone: we couldn't be more excited and honored to welcome our first ever Creative Director in Residence, the icon, @iamcardib."