Drake Introduces His "New Parents" After Meeting Couple Courtside at NBA Game

What a nice young man!
Drake made two new friends during a surprise but low-key appearance at the Oklahoma City Thunder's home game against the Houston Rockets game at the Paycom Center in OKC on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Drizzy sat courtside next to an older couple, who appeared to not know who he is. A video of the man and woman chatting with the rapper was posted on Twitter by Bleacher Report.
The rapper later shared on his Instagram Story a selfie of himself grinning while sitting with the couple, writing, "My new parents."
The man and woman's identities were not made public.
At one point, OKC's mascot, Rumble, came over to shake Drake's hand, after which the hip-hop star resumed his conversation with the couple.
The Rockets beat the Thunder 114-110. Drake was later filmed hugging and chatting with Oklahoma City player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who like the rapper, was born in Toronto.
"My sister is sitting behind drake at a basketball game y'all I'm so [crying face]," tweeted Twitter user @Joy_okc, alongside a screenshot of a group text.
There, a woman named Alma wrote, "On another note I'm like 50' from drake...It's funny cause drakes [sic] been sitting to this white guy next to him, chatting it up, pretty sure this guy doesn't know who he is, and drake just pulled out his phone to take a selfie with the old guy, old guy is the real celebrity."
A woman named Mirella later texted the group Drake's Instagram Story selfie.
According to Twitter, the presence of the rapper, a diehard Toronto Raptors fan who has no known business or upcoming tour dates in Oklahoma, baffled viewers.
"Uhh Drake on a random ass Wednesday?!" tweeted local sports journalist Brandon Dale. "At a Houston/OKC game???!!! Lolol bro I'm so confused."
Daily Thunder website writer Brandon Rahbar reported that Shai also didn't know Drake was going to be in Oklahoma City, quoting him as saying, "I guess he just wanted to come watch basketball."
"We know each other," he continued. "He loves hoops. I love music. He's a good guy."
The Daily Thunder writer also quoted OKC player Jeremiah Robinson-Earl as saying, "I just looked up and saw he was here. Thought, 'That's crazy.' It was just random."