Scott Disick Shares Adorable Photo of Son Reign After He Loses a Tooth

Watch : Reign Disick Steals the Show in Kardashian-Barker TikTok

All Reign Disick wants for Christmas is his two front teeth.

The six-year-old's dad Scott Disick took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 1 with an adorable snapshot of Reign showing off his new smile as he recently lost one of his top front teeth.

"Tooth fairy tonight," Scott captioned the photo.

Lucky for Reign, the Tooth Fairy that visits him and his siblings is very generous. When he lost a tooth earlier this year, mom Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share the set-up in his room reserved for the magical creature's arrival, including a grassy fairy patch and a tiny door that only the Tooth Fairy had the key for.

The Poosh founder also shared a note left by none other than the Tooth Fairy themself. "I'm too tiny to bring you a toy," the note, which was placed in a fairy-sized mailbox, read. "Use this $ to pick one you love."