Scott Disick Shares Adorable Photo of Son Reign After He Loses a Tooth

All Reign Disick wants for Christmas is his two front teeth.
The six-year-old's dad Scott Disick took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 1 with an adorable snapshot of Reign showing off his new smile as he recently lost one of his top front teeth.
"Tooth fairy tonight," Scott captioned the photo.
Lucky for Reign, the Tooth Fairy that visits him and his siblings is very generous. When he lost a tooth earlier this year, mom Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share the set-up in his room reserved for the magical creature's arrival, including a grassy fairy patch and a tiny door that only the Tooth Fairy had the key for.
The Poosh founder also shared a note left by none other than the Tooth Fairy themself. "I'm too tiny to bring you a toy," the note, which was placed in a fairy-sized mailbox, read. "Use this $ to pick one you love."
Kourtney's close and personal friend the Tooth Fairy hasn't always arrived to an elaborate set-up, though. Who could forget when she shared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she had given her son Mason Disick $100 simply because it was the only cash she had in her purse?
Either way, we're sure Reign's in for an amazing surprise, making the entire day—which he had spent with Scott and his siblings celebrating Hanukkah—all the more special.
