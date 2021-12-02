Casting Call

Have What It Takes to Host E! The Rundown? Submit Your Video
Scott Disick Shares Adorable Photo of Son Reign After He Loses a Tooth

By Allison Crist Dec 02, 2021 5:46 PM
FamilyCelebrity FamiliesScott DisickKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsCelebritiesReign DisickNBCU
Watch: Reign Disick Steals the Show in Kardashian-Barker TikTok

All Reign Disick wants for Christmas is his two front teeth.

The six-year-old's dad Scott Disick took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 1 with an adorable snapshot of Reign showing off his new smile as he recently lost one of his top front teeth. 

"Tooth fairy tonight," Scott captioned the photo. 

Lucky for Reign, the Tooth Fairy that visits him and his siblings is very generous. When he lost a tooth earlier this year, mom Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share the set-up in his room reserved for the magical creature's arrival, including a grassy fairy patch and a tiny door that only the Tooth Fairy had the key for. 

The Poosh founder also shared a note left by none other than the Tooth Fairy themself. "I'm too tiny to bring you a toy," the note, which was placed in a fairy-sized mailbox, read. "Use this $ to pick one you love."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

Kourtney's close and personal friend the Tooth Fairy hasn't always arrived to an elaborate set-up, though. Who could forget when she shared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she had given her son Mason Disick $100 simply because it was the only cash she had in her purse?

Either way, we're sure Reign's in for an amazing surprise, making the entire day—which he had spent with Scott and his siblings celebrating Hanukkah—all the more special.

See the sweet photo of him and even more of his cutest pics by scrolling through the below gallery!

Instagram
Time to Greet the Tooth Fairy

Scott Disick captured one of Reign's biggest milestones yet—losing one of his front teeth—on Dec. 1.

Instagram
Buzz Cut

Reign showed off his fresh cut on Nov. 9, with dad Scott writing, "How ya doin' guy?" 

Instagram
Bedtime Smiles

Reign flashed his signature grin while Scott captioned, "Goodnight son" on Nov. 4. 

Instagram
Cozy as Ever

Dad Scott snuck a photo of Reign falling asleep in his "little cocoon" on Nov. 3.

Instagram
Sweet Dreams

In another Instagram Story, Reign was finally fast asleep.

Instagram
Rockin' It

Reign dressed up as the clown from It for Halloween, as Kourtney shared on Nov. 2. 

Instagram
You'll Float Too

"Of course this was Reign's costume," aunt Khloe commented on Reign's terrifyingly adorable Halloween costume. 

Instagram
Posing as Pennywise

Happy Halloween from Reign! The 6-year-old opted for an extra spooky costume this year.

Instagram
Muscle Man

Pennywise wasn't his only costume, though! Kourtney shared a carousel of pics on Oct. 30, many of which featured Reign in different Halloween looks.

Instagram
Laying Down the Law

Look out, lawbreakers! Reign's on the job.

Instagram
Spooktacular Decor

If there's one thing the Kardashians love, it's decking out their houses for the holidays—Halloween included. Here, Reign's embracing Kourtney's affinity for witch hats!

Instagram
All Smiles

In the same Instagram post showing off Reign's many Halloween costumes, Kourtney shared this adorable snapshot of him on a horse. 

Instagram
Sleep Tight

Scott shared an adorable pic of a passed out Reign in October 2021 writing, "Night."

Instagram
Mischievous Man

Reign danced to a sick beat before boarding dad Scott's "Lord" boat on Sept. 12. "Get it rayman," the Talentless founder captioned a cute Instagram video.

Instagram
"Ray" of Sunshine

Scott shared an adorable series of pics showing Reign onboard his boat on Sept. 12. "Ray on deck," Scott wrote alongside a pic of Reign helping guide the boat. 

Instagram
Class is in Session

Nautical class, that is! "Teaching em how to do this," Scott captioned a pic with son Reign on Sept. 12. 

Instagram
Cheesy Pic

"Say [cheese]," Scott captioned a pic of Reign squinting on Aug. 4 with a cheddar cheese emoji. Reign donned a vintage Chicago Bulls tee. Amelia Hamlin even commented with an inside joke nickname for Reign, writing, "raymen noodle soup."

Instagram
Holding On

Reign enjoys playing in the pool on Aug. 1. 

Instagram
Summer Splash

Reign continues to prove he's having the best summer in an adorable pool pic, shared by Scott on July 27. "Good morning America," the Talentless founder captioned.

Instagram
Precious Cargo

Scott shared a cute pic of Reign sitting atop a monogrammed Louis Vuitton duffle bag and two large black suitcases in the trunk of a luxury van. "Package," the Talentless founder captioned the photo as Reign stared off into the distance.

Instagram
Blue Steel

Reign shows off his model good looks in a portrait shot by dad Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Yacht Party

"Let's boat," Scott wrote on Instagram Stories with a hilarious photo of Reign striking a pose while dancing onboard a boat on July 18. 

Instagram
Daddy's Boy

Scott captioned, "My boy" to a cute photo of Reign making a face while playing with a water glass during a meal on July 18. 

Instagram
Sibling Time

Reign, Mason and Penelope played tag in the sand on July 18. 

Instagram
Lunch Date

Reign was all smiles while posing with family friends and sister Penelope during lunch in the Hamptons on July 18. 

Instagram
Catching Waves

Reign points to the horizon while donning a wetsuit during a May 2021 surf lesson. 

Instagram
Surf's Up

Reign adorably practices surfing on the sand in a sweet pic from May 2021.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Fresh Buzz

Reign debuts a freshly buzzed head in March 2021, as seen in a photo Scott Disick shared on his Instagram Story.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Last Days With a Mohawk

"A mighty fine little man [red heart emoji]," Scott Disick captioned this March 15, 2021 pic, the last one showing his son with the mohawk he debuted in September 2020.

Instagram
Fashion Forward

Only the best brands for this 6-year-old rockstar in the making.

photos
View More Photos From Reign Disick's Cutest Pics

