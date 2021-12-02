See Andy Cohen Reunite With Rehomed Dog Wacha in Sweet Selfie

Watch : Who Trash Talked Andy Cohen in New "Real Housewives" Book?

Andy Cohen got some sweet kisses from an old friend.

The Watch What Happens Live host shared a selfie featuring his dog, Wacha during their latest reunion. "Got to see an old friend today," the 53-year-old captioned the sweet post. In the photo, Andy smiles for the camera as Wacha licks his cheek.

Fans were delighted to see the iconic duo back together after Wacha was rehomed in 2020. Porsha Williams from the Real Housewives of Atlanta wrote, "So cute." Another user got emotional writing, "Wait, I'm crying." While another pointed out that the pair did the same amount of aging, "You're both salt & pepper. Adorbs."

This isn't the first time the dynamic duo has reunited. In May, Andy gave fans a sweet update about his bestie. "Reunited with my buddy today," the Real Housewives executive producer wrote. "He's happy to be walking around his old haunts."

He added, "He's happy, he's healthy, he's pissing on everything in the neighborhood. God is good, Wacha's good, life is good."