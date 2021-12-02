Beloved Gossip Girl Star Shares the Story Behind Her Secret Reboot Return

Warning: If you haven't seen the latest episode of Gossip Girl, there are spoilers ahead!
For loyal Gossip Girl fans, there was no one quite like Blair Waldorf's right-hand woman: Dorota Kishlovsky.
Zuzanna Szadkowski, who played the lovable and fiercely loyal character of Blair's maid—and more importantly, trusted confidant—for all six seasons of the show's original run, exclusively tells E! News about seeing Dorota sprinkle her wisdom amongst Manhattan's young elite—almost a decade later—in the HBO Max spinoff's Dec. 2 episode.
"I was so excited to work on the show with this extraordinary cast," Zuzanna tells E! News of her reboot co-stars. "When [executive producer] Josh Safran asked me to come back, I jumped at it. I've missed Dorota a lot. It was very Gossip Girl to try to keep it a secret!"
Well, in true Gossip Girl fashion, a recent "blast" sent out to viewers—who signed up to receive special text messages from the queen of scandal herself during the beginning of this year's spinoff—sent fans buzzing since the voice narrating the text was unmistakably familiar.
As one Twitter user wrote on Dec. 1, "DOROTA IS COMING GOODBYE."
However, Dorota isn't the only beloved original face viewers got a glimpse of in the series' tenth episode. Blair's mom, Eleanor and stepdad, Cyrus, and Dorota's husband and kids were all present at this Hanukkah table. (Yes, you can squeal with delight if you hadn't already).
"It was especially thrilling to be reunited with Margaret [Colin], Wallace [Shawn] and, of course, Aaron [Schwartz]—my beloved Vanya! And Dorota's kids!" Zuzanna shares with E! News. And according to the actress, her character's family life comes a bit full circle, noting, "How fitting that she's raising a little girl as mischievous as a mini-Miss Blair? It's perfect."
And if you're wondering, just like the rest of us, Zuzanna is sitting on the edge of her seat with each episode of the new series.
"I'm a big fan of the new Gossip Girl, and I appreciate that all of the original characters are out there somewhere, thriving in this world," she tells E! News. "Also, it was fun to be a little glam on the show for a change. When I arrived for my wardrobe fitting with Eric Daman, I was expecting to see my trusty old headband and apron, but instead I wore sparkles!"
As the actress simply puts it about her beloved character, "Dorota is living her best life."
Our hearts are officially jumping with glee. XOXO.