Adam Levine Sets the Record Straight on That Face Tattoo

Watch : Adam Levine Debuts New Must-See Face Tattoo

JK, Mom!

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Adam Levine drew attention when an Instagram Story shared by his wife, Behati Prinsloo, showed him sporting a tattoo of a long-stem rose next to his left eye. He was later photographed with it as he and the model attended Architectural Digest magazine's AD100 party during Art Basel Miami.

But Adam soon admitted that the face tat was a fake.

"This message is for my mother. I do not have a tattoo on my face," he said in an Instagram Story selfie video, posted Wednesday, Dec. 1, tracing the bare, left side of his face to demonstrate.

He continued, "Those that know me know, I am too vain." He then broke out in a mock East Coast accent, saying, "I'm too f--kin' vain to get a tattoo on my face. I'll tattoo the rest of this, but no, the face has gotta stay the same."