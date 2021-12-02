Adam Levine Sets the Record Straight on That Face Tattoo

JK, Mom!
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Adam Levine drew attention when an Instagram Story shared by his wife, Behati Prinsloo, showed him sporting a tattoo of a long-stem rose next to his left eye. He was later photographed with it as he and the model attended Architectural Digest magazine's AD100 party during Art Basel Miami.
But Adam soon admitted that the face tat was a fake.
"This message is for my mother. I do not have a tattoo on my face," he said in an Instagram Story selfie video, posted Wednesday, Dec. 1, tracing the bare, left side of his face to demonstrate.
He continued, "Those that know me know, I am too vain." He then broke out in a mock East Coast accent, saying, "I'm too f--kin' vain to get a tattoo on my face. I'll tattoo the rest of this, but no, the face has gotta stay the same."
Adam's fake face tattoo may have just been part of a promotion: Behati's Instagram Story photo showed the singer holding a bottle of the couple's newly launched pink-tinted Calirosa tequila. The couple co-founded the brand with the Real family, who produces the agave spirit in Jalisco, Mexico, and the drink was promoted at Art Basel.
The idea of the Maroon 5 singer sporting a face tattoo was not that far-fetched, as he has plenty of other ink on other parts of his body.
The list includes neck tats of a flower and a butterfly landing on a spiderweb, a giant rose tattoo on his left shoulder, a sun surrounded by flowers across his right shoulder, a giant image of a winged mermaid holding a skull inked across his entire back—adorned with a flower, and a heart bearing the word "Mom" on his left forearm, which like his right, is heavily inked.
So the next time Adam entertains the thought of tattooing his face...all he has to do is look down.