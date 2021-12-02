See Kim Kardashian Catch Daughter Chicago and Niece Dream Repairing a "Sick" Elf on the Shelf

Watch : Kim Kardashian West's Most ICONIC Fashion Moments of 2021

Santa is always watching!

Kim Kardashian hilariously questioned daughter Chicago West, 3, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5, after an Elf on the Shelf decoration was moved.

"What's happening?" Kim asked in a Dec. 1 Instagram Story.

Chicago responded that the elf was "sick," as Dream pointed out that it "fell down like four times."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star noted, "I feel like you were in some of the decorations stuff. What do you think? Girls, you really can't be touching her."

Dream, though, seems to have an answer for everything: "We weren't touching her," Rob Kardashian's daughter said.

"She just got here?" Kim joked.

"No, North touched her because she got sick," Dream replied. "She held her sleeve with the elf."

Kim knew what the girls were up to, saying, "So she never really touched her? Well girls, I don't think the elf needs to be in the doctor's office like this. We cannot touch these elves, guys."