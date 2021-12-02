Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Proves She’s His Biggest Fan With Spotify Reveal

Watch : Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Cozy With BF in Rare Pic

There's no one who stans Eminem quite like Hailie Jade.



The rapper's 25-year-old daughter, whose mom is Eminem's ex-wife, Kimberly Mathers, proved that she will always be one of his most loyal listeners when she posted her Spotify Wrapped 2021 results. (In case you aren't a Spotify user, towards the end of every year, the audio streaming service tallies up a user's top artists, songs and playlists from the past year and delivers the curated results for you to share).



And as Hailie proudly pointed out in her Dec. 1 TikTok, not only is her dad the most-listened-to artist sitting at the top of her charts, but she, in turn, reigns in the top 3 percent of Eminem's listeners overall. Talk about a father-daughter flex.



Since the two have remained notoriously private about their tight relationship, Hailie's cute clip gave fans all the feels in a matter of under ten seconds. "This makes me SO HAPPY," one fan wrote, while another added, "This is the cutest thing I've seen all week." A third commented, "We love a supportive family."