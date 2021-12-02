Seth Rogen Hilariously Recalls Smoking a “Ton of Weed” Before Adele’s Star-Studded TV Concert Special

Watch : Seth Rogen & Billy Eichner Will Meet Royals at "Lion King" U.K. Premiere

Seth Rogen got a bit too high before an Adele concert—making for one of the funniest moments of 2021.

The Santa Inc. star appeared on the Tonight Show on Dec. 1, and opened up to Jimmy Fallon about his VIP experience at the Adele One Night Only concert special. "I was there," he told the host. "I was in the front row of the Adele concert and that is as surprising to me as anyone because I had no idea, I was attending the tapping of an Adele concert special at all."

Seth revealed that he got the invitation to the special, that was tapped previous to being aired on Nov. 14, and thought it was just going to be a "small concert." Before heading to the show, he and his wife Lauren Miller decided to pre-game. "Me and my wife, we were like ‘It's an Adele concert it's in the park,' the Pineapple Express star said. "We smoked a ton of weed and we're like, ‘We're just gonna enjoy this lovely Adele concert.'"