Seth Rogen Hilariously Recalls Smoking a “Ton of Weed” Before Adele’s Star-Studded TV Concert Special

Seth Rogen got a bit too high before an Adele concert—making for one of the funniest moments of 2021.
The Santa Inc. star appeared on the Tonight Show on Dec. 1, and opened up to Jimmy Fallon about his VIP experience at the Adele One Night Only concert special. "I was there," he told the host. "I was in the front row of the Adele concert and that is as surprising to me as anyone because I had no idea, I was attending the tapping of an Adele concert special at all."
Seth revealed that he got the invitation to the special, that was tapped previous to being aired on Nov. 14, and thought it was just going to be a "small concert." Before heading to the show, he and his wife Lauren Miller decided to pre-game. "Me and my wife, we were like ‘It's an Adele concert it's in the park,' the Pineapple Express star said. "We smoked a ton of weed and we're like, ‘We're just gonna enjoy this lovely Adele concert.'"
The couple soon realized that it was more than just a small event. "We pull up and we see camera cranes, there's drones flying around. There's an entire crew there and I'm like, ‘Oh no, we are at the filming of a television special, I think' were on a television show,'" Seth recalled. "And then I'm like, ‘Maybe it's not that big of a television special.' And then the first person I see is Oprah Winfrey."
Seth and Lauren's date night got more intense as their plan to fade into the background didn't really work out. "So we go up to the desk and we get our tickets and our seat numbers are 1A and 1B," he said. "And I'm like, ‘Oh no, that sounds close.'"
He wasn't wrong. Seth and Laura found themselves sitting directly in the front row of the audience with a camera looking directly at them. "I don't know Adele, and Adele if you're watching this, ‘Why did you do that?" he quipped. "There are so many more famous people than me here who should be sitting where I'm sitting, and I could just feel them being salted that I had such a good seat."
He added, "I was in front of Drake. Like there is no world where I should be in front of Drake, and I could just feel Drake's eye drilling in the back of my head like, ‘Why am I in 3R and he's in 1A?‘ I was six rows in front of Ellen DeGeneres and Kris Jenner, I truly have no idea why they did that. It was truly wild."
In the crowd of A-listers, including Lizzo, Leonardo DiCaprio and more, Seth eventually found a way to enjoy himself. "I very actively tried to look like I was enjoying his Adele concert—which I was—but I was very distracted by the fact that I was on camera," he said. "So I was playing the role of a just an undistracted normal cool guy just trying to enjoy an Adele concert."
Even if he wasn't the coolest guy in the room, Seth's attendance earned him cool points with his friends. "Everyone I know watched it," the comedian said. "I think it's the most popular thing I've ever been in in my entire life. There's people I know who haven't watched my last five movies texting me like, ‘You were amazing. That Adele concert looked incredible,' that's wild."