How Channing Tatum Subtly Celebrated Zoë Kravitz's Birthday

This is no lie: There's magic happening between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz.
In fact, Step Up actor subtly showed some love for the High Fidelity star on Dec. 1 in celebration of her 33rd birthday. After seeing Zoë's dad, Lenny Kravitz, share a sweet throwback photo of the duo on Instagram, Channing couldn't help but give it a "like." That's because the adorable father-daughter pic showed Zoë and Lenny on the beach together along with the caption, "Happy Birthday, Zoë. So many more castles to build together. I love you endlessly."
And Channing wasn't the only star to show the photo some love, Zoë's stepdad Jason Momoa commented on Lenny's Instagram post, "congratulations my braddah. beautiful day."
These sweet birthday shout-outs come amid Zoë's budding romance with Channing. The duo, who worked together on Zoë's upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island, ignited romance rumors over the summer after they were spotted getting close in New York City.
"They are spending a lot of time together and having fun," a source previously told E! News. "They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."
In September, the stars attended Alicia Key's Met Gala after-party, during which—an insider told E! News—Zoë and Channing were "all over each other. Kissing, dancing. They are the cutest couple." Channing later shared a photo from the party on Instagram featuring Zoë, Alicia and singer Moses Sumney. "This night!" he wrote captioned the photo. "No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level."
By late October, the Big Little Lies actress and the Magic Mike star had publicly confirmed their romance, stepping out holding hands in NYC. Days later, in celebration of Halloween, the duo shared snaps of their couples costume, which proved to be a magical relationship milestone.