Casting Call

Have What It Takes to Host E! The Rundown? Submit Your Video
People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Here's Why Britney Spears' Fans Think She's Already Married to Sam Asghari

Hold up, is Britney Spears secretly married? Fans asking that exact question after an eyebrow-raising comment from her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 02, 2021 2:46 AMTags
Britney SpearsEngagementsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Spills on WEDDING

Is that the sound of wedding bells?

Just two months after announcing their engagement, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are spurring speculation that they've secretly tied the knot. As the couple head off on vacation to celebrate Britney's upcoming 40th birthday, the "Toxic" singer's fans are up in a frenzy after Sam referred to his love as his "wife."

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Sam wrote alongside photos of himself with Britney, "I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I'm inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world."

"Everyday is your birthday my queen," he added. "Happy 1st birthday to my wife."

Needless to say, Sam's caption—which also tagged Britney and included a hashtag of her Dec. 2 birthday—raised eyebrows. "wife???? Omg," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another replied, "wait did y'all get married??"

photos
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari: Romance Rewind

Britney seemingly cleared up the confusion when she posted the same pictures, which showed herself and Sam kissing and hugging on a private jet, on her own Instagram page and referred to the fitness model as "my fiancé."

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine Debuts Must-See Rose Face Tattoo

2

The Bradshaw Family Opens Up About the Tragic Loss of a Family Member

3

Why Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Walked Off the Reunion

"Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away," she captioned the snapshots, before taking a dig at the recent paparazzi photos that showed her leaving a public restroom by saying "I'm not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics."

"I've been working out and it's real … whatever," she continued. "God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!"

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Britney and Sam, who first met in 2016 on the set of the her "Slumber Party" music video, got engaged in September after five years of dating. For the marriage proposal, Sam worked with Roman Malayev, the founder of Forever Diamonds NY founder, to create a 4-carat diamond engagement ring with word "Lioness"—his nickname for Britney—engraved inside the band. 

Since becoming a bride-to-be, Britney has been open about her wedding plans. In November, she revealed to fans that Donatella Versace will be the designer of her wedding gown and shared that the fashion icon "is making my dress as we speak."

As for Sam, he also has the big day on his mind. He recently told E! News' Daily Pop that "sooner or later, we're going to get married."

"It's just surreal to live my life and live our life like this," he said, adding, "We're getting ready for a wedding, baby, so get ready."

E! News has reached out to Britney and Sam's reps for comment.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine Debuts Must-See Rose Face Tattoo

2

The Bradshaw Family Opens Up About the Tragic Loss of a Family Member

3

Why Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Walked Off the Reunion

4

A Sleepwalking Murder Case is Explored in Dead Asleep Trailer

5

Sandra Bullock Gives Rare Peek Into Life With Bryan Randall & Kids