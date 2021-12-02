Casting Call

Have What It Takes to Host E! The Rundown? Submit Your Video
Cobie Smulders Is Reporting for Duty in Marvel's Secret Invasion Series

That's right, Cobie Smulders will be joining Secret Invasion, also starring Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman. Check out the exciting details here.

By Jillian Fabiano Dec 02, 2021 1:20 AMTags
TVSamuel L. JacksonCobie SmuldersMarvelCelebritiesEmilia Clarke
Watch: Cobie Smulders on "Avengers" and "HIMYM" finale

Alright Marvel fans, your first holiday gift of the season has arrived: Maria Hill is back. 

Our wishes have officially been granted! On Dec. 1, Deadline announced that Cobie Smulders will be reuniting with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, as she reprises her role as Hill on Marvel's upcoming mini-seriesSecret Invasion. This news follows Smulders portrayal of Hill in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Far From Home and every Avengers film.

The crossover comic event also features Skrull Talos, played by Ben Mendelsohn, who viewers first met in Captain Marvel. "The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years," according to the streamer's description of the show.

The celebrity-filed adventure drama, set to premiere in 2022, also stars Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Christopher McDonald, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Killian Scott.

Colman, Clare and Cobie? Save us a seat in the theater on the couch! 

photos
Origin Stories: How Marvel Cast All Of Your Favorite Superheroes

Smulders is clearly excited to suit up again, as on Dec. 1 she took to Instagram and wrote, "Let's get after it @samuelljackson."

Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment

Secret Invasion is one of the many new projects and future series that Marvel Studios announced on Disney+ Day on Nov. 12, along with EchoIronheart,
AgathaThe Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, X-MEN ‘97, season two of What If…?, Spider-Man: Freshman YearI Am Groot and Marvel Zombies.

Though a release date is not yet set, that hasn't stopped us from getting excited about seeing Nick Fury and Skrull Talos back together on our small screens. Until then, you can count on us re-watching Captain Marvel on repeat.

Secret Invasion premieres in 2022 on Disney+.

