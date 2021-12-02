Katherine Ramsland Details Her Personal Experience With BTK in Confession of a Serial Killer Clip

Watch : "BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer": Three-Layer Recipe Game

A&E's newest original documentary, BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer, premiering Jan. 8, tells the bone-chilling story of American serial killer Dennis Rader, known by the nickname he gave himself: BTK, which stands for "bind, torture, kill."

In an E! exclusive clip, Dr. Katherine Ramsland—who wrote the 2016 book Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer— shares her puzzling correspondence with the murderer. The two have been in touch for over a decade as he serves 10 consecutive life sentences in El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas. "My initial communications with Dennis Rader were kind of interesting," Ramsland, who holds multiple degrees, including in forensic psychology, explains. "He liked the fact that I came in with credentials because it meant he was being taken seriously."

"But at the same time, he wanted to test me." she continues. "He said he wanted me to solve some codes, and he liked working with codes. He began to send me cutout pages from magazines and newspapers where he would circle things and he'd make odd comments."