Here's Your First Look at Oxygen's Alex Murdaugh Family Murder Mystery TV Special

A new true crime special is untangling the complicated criminal web surrounding prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh as the deaths of his wife Maggie and son Paul remain unsolved.
Premiering Sunday, Dec. 12 on Oxygen, Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power. will follow journalist Troy Roberts' hunt for answers in the still-unfolding story of the man currently charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report.
But as anyone who's been keeping up with the investigation knows, there's so much more to the story than what these charges reflect. To give you a better understanding, E! News is exclusively revealing the trailer for Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power.
The sneak peek takes us back to July 2015—a whopping six years before Alex's wife and son would be shot and killed—when 19-year-old Stephen Smith, a friend of Alex's older son Buster, was found dead in the middle of a country road.
Just three years later, Alex's housekeeper and nanny of more than 20 years died after a reported trip-and-fall accident in Alex's home, and by 2019, another tragedy had occurred when 19-year-old Mallory Beach died after being ejected from a boat being driven by Alex's son Paul, who was legally intoxicated.
Paul was indicted and charged with three felony counts of boating under the influence, including causing Mallory's death and injuring two other passengers, but before he could get a trial, both he and his mom were shot dead.
Suffice to say, investigators have their work cut out for them—especially considering what Alex was accused of doing in September of this year: hiring someone to kill him.
Lucky for true crime fans, Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power. is examining it all.
Expect to hear from locals, friends and family of those in Alex's world throughout the two-hour special, as well as Matt Harris and Seton Tucker, the hosts of The Murdaugh Family Murders: Impact of Influence podcast. They'll provide an essential understanding of Alex's place in his powerful family, whose roots stretch back more than a century in the community of Hampton County, South Carolina.
Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power. premieres Sunday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. on Oxygen.
