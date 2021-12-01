Jen Shah Asks Judge to Dismiss Fraud Case Over "Reprehensible" Interviews in ABC News Documentary

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

As the trial for her alleged involvement in a telemarketing scheme approaches, Jen Shah is asking for criminal charges against her to be dropped.

In court documents filed with the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on Nov. 30 and obtained by E! News on Dec. 1, attorneys for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star asked a judge to dismiss her case, arguing that an ABC News documentary recently released on Hulu has violated Shah's right to a fair trial.

Titled The Housewife & the Shah Shocker, the documentary centers around the federal investigation around into Shah, 47, and her assistant Stuart Smith, who have also been accused of defrauding hundreds of victims in a nationwide telemarketing scam.

The doc features interviews from two Homeland Security Investigations agents, and according to Shah's legal team, the agents shared details about the star's case that were not publicly available and "opined on her involvement with the alleged scheme, her ‘lavish lifestyle,' and her alleged treatment of purported victims."