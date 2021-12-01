This Queen of the Universe Sneak Peek Would Make Miley Cyrus Proud

Watch : "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 13: Meet the Queens

Sing it, sister!

RuPaul's Drag Race spin-off, Queen of the Universe, is set to take the spotlight on Dec. 2 on Paramount+. The singing competition show hosted by Graham Norton will feature drag queen contestants from 10 different countries, performing against one another to win the crown. RuPaul serves as producer on the show.

Trixie Mattel, Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage and pop star Leona Lewis will judge each contestant on performance, wardrobe selection, and diva attitude.

In an E! exclusive clip, the prestigious Pop Diva Panel watches contestant Chy'enne Valentino, who comes out swinging with a powerful rendition of Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball."