Exclusive

This Queen of the Universe Sneak Peek Would Make Miley Cyrus Proud

Get loud and proud with judges Trixie Mattel, Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage and Leona Lewis in RuPaul’s Drag Race singing competition spinoff.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Dec 01, 2021 10:43 PM
TVMiley CyrusLeona LewisRupaul's Drag RaceVanessa WilliamsRuPaul
Watch: "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 13: Meet the Queens

Sing it, sister!

RuPaul's Drag Race spin-off, Queen of the Universe, is set to take the spotlight on Dec. 2 on Paramount+. The singing competition show hosted by Graham Norton will feature drag queen contestants from 10 different countries, performing against one another to win the crown. RuPaul serves as producer on the show. 

Trixie Mattel, Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage and pop star Leona Lewis will judge each contestant on performance, wardrobe selection, and diva attitude.

In an E! exclusive clip, the prestigious Pop Diva Panel watches contestant Chy'enne Valentino, who comes out swinging with a powerful rendition of Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball." 

photos
Secrets About RuPaul's Drag Race's First 10 Years

In a sparkling emerald gown, the performer takes the stage and draws the attention of the judges who smile and clap when she starts the hit song. The judges are pleasantly surprised and even sing along with the contestant and raises an octave higher.

 

Lewis raises her arms in the air and gives out a loud "whooo" as the other judges clap in unison. The powerful moment gives you goose bumps, especially when you realize the groundbreaking pageant that is different from the famed lip synching on RuPaul's Drag Race. 

 

(Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times).

"It's a global aspect that we've never seen before, and it's a singing competition; no one is lip-syncing, they're all singing their own tunes," Williams told Entertainment Weekly. "We'll be judging them not only on the quality of their talent and musicianship, but also their star quality."

This is one fierce competition we cannot wait to get dressed up for. Watch the exclusive clip above, and be sure to tune into Paramount+ on Dec. 2.

