Cassie Randolph's Lilias Active Collection Will Help You Power Through Your Holiday Workout Slump

We interviewed Cassie because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Cassie's own collection. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Cassie Randolph is giving us a reason to get excited about staying active this holiday season!

Today, the Bachelor star teamed up with celeb-loved Lilias Active to create an eight-piece collection filled with everything you need to look and feel your best self whether you're at the gym or running around town doing your holiday shopping. From cozy hoodies and sweatpants to flattering leggings and supportive sports bras, the aesthetically-pleasing collection includes versatile styles that you're bound to wear on repeat!

Ahead of the collection's launch, E! caught up with Cassie to get the deets on this sure to sell-out collection as well as her favorite tips for staying motivated throughout the holiday season!