Casting Call

Have What It Takes to Host E! The Rundown? Submit Your Video
People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Only Murders in the Building Finds a Supermodel Star for Season 2

Find out which professionally good-looking resident is moving into the Arconia for season two of Only Murders in the Building.

By Alyssa Ray Dec 01, 2021 11:02 PMTags
TVSelena GomezSteve MartinMartin ShortCelebritiesCara Delevingne
Watch: "Only Murders In The Building" Season Finale Exclusive

Just when we thought Only Murders in the Building couldn't get more A-list, the Hulu Original goes and casts a supermodel for season two.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, it was announced that Cara Delevingne will be joining Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short for the new season of Only Murders in the Building. Unlike Sting, who played a satirical version of himself in the first season of the Hulu hit, the model turned actress is set to play a new character named Alice.

Per Hulu's character description, Alice is a posh person with inside knowledge about the art world. Oh, and she'll be a central figure in the new season's mystery.

For those who need a refresher, season one concluded with the true-crime trio solving the mystery of who killed Tim Kono, only to be accused of murdering a different Arconia resident. We'll have to wait and see how Delevingne's character fits into this mess.

The British model, who also stars opposite Orlando Bloom in Prime Video's Carnival Row, is elated about her new gig. On Dec. 1, she posted the announcement to her Instagram Stories, writing, "So excited."

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Delevingne is just the latest big name to join the star-studded series. In addition to Gomez, Short and Martin, season one's ensemble cast included Aaron DominguezAmy Ryan, Tina Fey and more. Only Murders in the Building is now officially Hulu's most-watched original comedy, but there was a time when co-creator John Hoffman wasn't entirely certain they'd be able to book major celebrities for the show.

"We all felt, 'Well good luck to us on that,'" Hoffman exclusively told E! News in September about trying to get Sting. "But it was born out of the idea [that] in these kinds of buildings in New York, that can happen. You'll be seeing someone famous because this is their home when they're in New York."

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

The vision became a reality thanks to casting director Bernard "Bernie" Telsey, who had worked with Sting on his Broadway show, The Last Ship. The OMITB team got on a Zoom call with the "Roxanne" artist, who "could not have been more thrilled and excited to jump in," said Hoffman.

Now it's Delevingne's turn!

For any and all updates on season two of Only Murders in the Building, click here.

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine Debuts Must-See Rose Face Tattoo

2

Why Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Walked Off the Reunion

3

The Bradshaw Family Opens Up About the Tragic Loss of a Family Member

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine Debuts Must-See Rose Face Tattoo

2

Why Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Walked Off the Reunion

3

The Bradshaw Family Opens Up About the Tragic Loss of a Family Member

4

Sandra Bullock Gives Rare Peek Into Life With Bryan Randall & Kids

5

A Sleepwalking Murder Case is Explored in Dead Asleep Trailer