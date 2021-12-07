Sophia Grace Tells All: Where She Stands With Rosie, Ellen DeGeneres and Her "Private" Boyfriend

Watch : Sophia Grace Reveals What Rosie Is up to Nowadays

Ten years later and you better believe Sophia Grace still got that super bass.

Back in 2011, the YouTube star, then 8, and her cousin Rosie McClelland became overnight sensations when they covered Nicki Minaj's hit single online, a moment that caught the eye of Ellen DeGeneres and her daytime talk show's producers.

A decade later, she's swapped her tutus and red carpet hosting gigs for a quiet adolescence filled with dreams as big as the memories she made on TV. Case in point: At just 18, she's not only building but expanding her fashion line, LoLo London.

"The whole time that I've been online, I was younger and people saw me as a little girl in like a tutu and a tiara," a seemingly adult Sophia Grace exclusively told E! News from her home in England. "I'm still the same person. I still have the same crazy personality, but I just look more grown up."

For all the followers who comment on her posts and voice a sense of surprise at her mature look, Sophia Grace has a simple reminder.