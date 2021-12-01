See Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Third Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Watch : Nick Jonas Is Priyanka Chopra's "Love of Her Life"

Happy anniversary to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra!

The Jonas Brothers singer and actress celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Nick posted on his Instagram a video from their intimate and professionally decorated dinner, showing Priyanka smiling while sitting at a small table bearing flowers and candles. Larger candles and rose petals were also displayed on the floor, on either side of giant, lit-up block letters spelling the world "FOREVER," with the E adorned with flowers.

"3 years," Nick captioned the clip, adding a red heart emoji.

Priyanka posted on her Instagram a photo of the table, showing a close-up of the candles, as well as a green card bearing the words "Found you, married you, keeping you." In the background was a large white feather display and a neon sign with the words "Always & forever" written in cursive.

"Living the dream. @nickjonas," the actress wrote, adding a red heart emoji as well.