See Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Third Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Happy anniversary to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra!
The Jonas Brothers singer and actress celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Nick posted on his Instagram a video from their intimate and professionally decorated dinner, showing Priyanka smiling while sitting at a small table bearing flowers and candles. Larger candles and rose petals were also displayed on the floor, on either side of giant, lit-up block letters spelling the world "FOREVER," with the E adorned with flowers.
"3 years," Nick captioned the clip, adding a red heart emoji.
Priyanka posted on her Instagram a photo of the table, showing a close-up of the candles, as well as a green card bearing the words "Found you, married you, keeping you." In the background was a large white feather display and a neon sign with the words "Always & forever" written in cursive.
"Living the dream. @nickjonas," the actress wrote, adding a red heart emoji as well.
Nick, 29, and Priyanka, 39, wed in her native India in December 2018. They took part in a Hindu ceremony and a Christian vow exchange and hosted a few receptions that month.
Nick and Priyanka's images from their anniversary celebration came on the heels of yet another romantic evening together.
Two days ago, on Nov. 29, the two looked playful during a date night at the Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which marked the couple's first joint red carpet event since they attended the 2021 Billboard Awards in Los Angeles in May.
Also in November, Netflix released the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. On the special, whose jokes were written by professional comedy writers, Priyanka roasted Nick, joking about their marriage and future baby plans—a topic on which their fans have often speculated.
"Since we got married, people questioned our marriage," the actress said on the special. "They were like, 'Oh, it's a publicity stunt. How could it be?' I didn't even know how famous Nick was. All I knew is that he was Kevin Jonas' baby brother."
She continued, "In all sincerity, I love that I married a man who, like myself, values family. If you don't know, we're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet. Which is why I'm excited to make this announcement. Sorry, Babe. Nick and I are expecting...to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!"
Priyanka then addressed Nick, saying, "Oh, your face was really funny when I said that."
"Yeah," he responded, laughing, "I was a bit concerned."
Priyanka concluded, "Nick has changed my life. I wouldn't want to babysit, I mean, be married to anyone else, ever."