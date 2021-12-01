Casting Call

New Rom-Com Series With Love Is Officially on Our Must-Watch List

Prime Video is sleighing the holiday game with its new romantic comedy series With Love. Watch the hilarious new trailer here.

Grab some hot cocoa and your coziest pajamas, we have some TV to watch

Prime Video's new romantic comedy series, With Love, created and executive produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett, follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Jr. (Mark Indelicato) on their search for love and purpose. The series, premiering Dec. 17, is all about the holidays, literally. In each of the five episodes, the characters will experience the incredible highs and lows of a different holiday: Christmas Eve/Nochebuena, New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day, the Fourth of July, and Día de los Muertos.

In the trailer released on Dec. 1, newly single Lily is upset that her mother, Beatriz, played by George Lopez's Constance Marie, has shared the news of her breakup. As Lily's family begins to set her up, her mother wonders, "Who needs Bumble when you have a bunch of Latinos doing the dirty work for you?"

Hey Beatriz, do you think you could help find us dates for the holidays?

From the looks of the trailer, lots of love is in store for the siblings as Lily meets Santiago (Rome Flynn) and Jorge Jr. brings home his boyfriend, Nick (Desmond Chiam). "They're okay that I'm down with the 'D,'" Jorge Jr. tells Lily. "As long as the 'D' is not the devil."

With Love is produced by Kellett's production company, GloNation and Amazon Studios, and also stars Vincent Rodriguez III as Henry Cruz, Isis King as Sol Perez, Todd Grinnell as Dr. Miles Murphy and Benito Martinez as Jorge Diaz Sr.

Be sure to tune in to the new series when it premieres on Dec. 17 on Prime Video and have a happy holiday season!

With love, E! News

