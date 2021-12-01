New Rom-Com Series With Love Is Officially on Our Must-Watch List

Watch : Gloria Calderon Kellett Talks "One Day at a Time" Season 2

Grab some hot cocoa and your coziest pajamas, we have some TV to watch!

Prime Video's new romantic comedy series, With Love, created and executive produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett, follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Jr. (Mark Indelicato) on their search for love and purpose. The series, premiering Dec. 17, is all about the holidays, literally. In each of the five episodes, the characters will experience the incredible highs and lows of a different holiday: Christmas Eve/Nochebuena, New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day, the Fourth of July, and Día de los Muertos.

In the trailer released on Dec. 1, newly single Lily is upset that her mother, Beatriz, played by George Lopez's Constance Marie, has shared the news of her breakup. As Lily's family begins to set her up, her mother wonders, "Who needs Bumble when you have a bunch of Latinos doing the dirty work for you?"

Hey Beatriz, do you think you could help find us dates for the holidays?